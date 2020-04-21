The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education has accepted six petitions turned in by residents wanting to leave the district.
The issues now will appear on the Aug. 4 ballot.
Quintin Lindsmith and Diane Huffman spoke to the board of education at its meeting Tuesday, via Zoom. The meeting was livestreamed on YouTube in order to meet the distancing requirements set for by Gov. Mike DeWine.
Lindsmith, representing the district’s legal counsel, explained the territory of each petition needs to adjoin or be adjacent to the territory in which it will be transferred.
Five of 11 petitions did not meet the requirements set for by the Ohio Revised Code that addresses this matter.
The petitions are to transfer a territory from one school district to another, Lindsmith said.
If the transfer will create an island within the new school district, it is deemed non-contiguous. If it does not bump up against the new territory, it is non-adjacent, he said.
“If there are no issues with the two types I have described, then as a matter of law, the board has the obligation to transmit those petitions … onto the state board of education and back to the board of elections to be placed on a special election ballot,” Lindsmith said.
The board has no obligation to put the five petitions in question on the ballot, he said.
Huffman, a title agent in the county, said she looked at the maps submitted with the petitions. She said six meet statutory muster and the remaining five are either not adjoining or non-contiguous.
An area under consideration must now be adjoining; the assumption cannot be it will adjoin in the future, Huffman said.
The five in question include Plain Township to Eastwood, one from Liberty Township to Elmwood, one from Plain Township to Otsego, one from Milton Township to Patrick Henry and one from Center Township to Eastwood.
The Plain Township in question is 80 acres away from the Otsego district line, Huffman said.
On several maps, the burden of proof was not met because the map was not clear, she added.
Huffman said that in a map of Center Township, it was unclear whether the territory went to the road or the river that marks the Eastwood district line. The petition could create an island, she said.
Petitioners must provide a map that is clear, Lindsmith said, but petitioners can take action to clarify the maps in question.
“The petitioners have the burden of proof and in our view, they failed,” Lindsmith said. “It there are issues, it is our recommendation the board take no action on these petitions.”
He recommended the board take no action on the five petitions.
Twelve petitions had been turned in; 11 were certified by the Wood County Board of Elections.
One petition, from Plain Township to Elmwood Local Schools, had only two signatures and both were invalid. Only one valid signature was needed, according to data provided by Terry Burton, co-director of the board of elections.
The school board received the petitions between March 9-16. On March 19, members approved sending the petitions to the board of elections to be certified.
Burton said that his staff spent time checking each plot of land on each petition and tracking down eligible voters by address.
This is only the second time in the state that these petitions have been used by residents wanting to transfer the school district in which they attend. The other one is near Akron in Stark County.
The board of elections had to pull individual territory groups, and the total number of voters in each is small, Burton said. Workers had to identify which voters were eligible from each petition and how many signatures were needed in order to certify the petition.
Each petition needed signatures of at least 10% of those residents who voted in the November 2019 general election.
Of the 11 petitions that were certified, nine needed fewer than 10 valid signatures. Of all the petitions, 66 valid signatures were needed and 171 were turned in.
The school district has 25,011 registered voters, Burton said.
Only the registered voters in the territories who filed will have the option of voting on their respective transfer issue. Other residents affected by the move – including residents in the school district losing the territory and residents in the school district gaining the territory – do not have a say in the decision.
The six approved petitions for annexation are Center Township to Elmwood; Jackson Township to McComb; Liberty Township to Elmwood; Milton Township to Patrick Henry; Plain Township to Otsego; and Richfield Township to Patrick Henry in Henry County.
The new law was added to the biennium budget allows residents in certain townships to transfer to an adjoining school district if enough voters pass the measure on an election ballot.
The new statute provides that those electors may petition for a transfer of school district territory to another school district to which the territory is adjoining.
If the majority of voters in each territory approves, their township trustees may then negotiate a formal agreement with the board of education in the district to which the territories will be transferred.
What is unclear, however, is where the new school district must take these territories.