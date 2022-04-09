Piano Wars, a fundraiser for Bowling Green Rotary Club, is planned for April 22.
Tickets are available via Facebook or emailing RotaryClubofBG@gmail.com. The ticket price of $50 includes dinner and an evening of entertainment at the Veterans Building at City Park, which begins at 6 p.m. on April 22.
“It’s been two years since the Friday night fun of the Rotary Piano Wars. We missed the fun, the friends, the dancing, and the great entertainment by two crowd-pleasing musicians, Dave Caruso and Paul Bickel of Piano Wars!” said Betty Kahlenberg of the Bowling Green Rotary Club. “This will be the 10th time we’ll enjoy this evening event on Friday, April 22, and all for a great cause.”
A social hour gives guests the opportunity to place bids on many wonderful silent auction items. Ryan Wichman of WTOL-TV will be on hand as emcee to auction off some packages.
“During the evening, guests also will be able to request their favorite songs – from any decade – and they should be sure to wear their dancing shoes,” said Trevor Jessee, Rotary’s president-elect.
Funds raised will help to fund the Wood County Plays project at Carter Park, which will be built this summer and fall. It’s a fully inclusive play space that allows children of all abilities to play side by side. To see plans and learn more, visit wcplays.org.
BG Rotary members have donated two dozen high-value items for the auction.
“All the dollars raised will be put to good use,” said Atonn Smeltzer, Rotary president. “Recently, our club supported the Black Swamp Conservancy with a donation of $1,000 for the planting of trees near the Maumee River, and sent $1,700 to the Kentucky Rotary Club for tornado relief.
“We also have donated $5,600 to purchase eight personal thermal cameras for the protection of BG firefighters, and over $18,000 to place AED’s in local public venues. Other activities that have benefitted from BG Rotary’s support include $30,000 for the Chalk Walk at Black Swamp Arts Festival and annual contributions for decades to the BG Youth Baseball — with the Rotary team winning the championship trophy in 2021.”
Rotarians and Rotaractors (Bowling Green State University students) have teamed up to build and paint three houses in BG for Habitat for Humanity, in addition to over $10,000 in funding.
Many Rotarians have missed delivering dictionaries, in person, to every third grader in BG these past two years because of the pandemic. Nevertheless, dictionaries were still distributed to each student in Rotary’s continuing efforts to support literacy.
The club also awards two $1,500 scholarships to Bowling Green High School students every year. A new Diversity, Equality, & Inclusion scholarship was approved this year and will be awarded to a deserving student next month.
The club also provides ongoing support for the BG Christian Food Pantry, BG Fireworks and the BG Holiday Parade.
For more information about this active service club in BG and tolearn more about Rotary International, contact Jan Knape at 419-261-5017.