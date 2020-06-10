As a lifelong Bowling Green resident, Payton Morman takes full advantage of the warmth and friendship that her hometown delivers.
When she’s not attending school or playing sports, she might be found at the Sundae Station or Trotter’s — as well as at any number of Bowling Green State University athletic events.
“My family and I have made many friendships with people in town. It is hard to go someplace and not see someone that you may not know. I think living in a college town brings a whole new experience. As a kid, I was able to watch collegiate sports right down the road from my house,” Morman said.
The daughter of Terry and Tammie Morman, she shares her local experiences with older sister and brother Reagan and Preston.
Morman attended St. Aloysius School from kindergarten through eighth grade.
“It was a very small school, but I really enjoyed that aspect of it. I think there were about 15 people in my grade. I knew and was friends with everyone in my class. I still talk to many of the people I went to St. Al’s with and love to see them when we are out at games or hangouts.”
After St. Al’s, Morman enrolled at St. Ursula Academy in Toledo.
“I went to SUA’s eighth-grade visitation and fell in love with the school. I absolutely admire SUA’s sense of community, spirit, and fun. It was by far the best choice for me.”
As her high school years come to a close, Morman reflected on her SUA experience as being fulfilling — academically, socially and spiritually.
“My favorite classes were AP psychology, dance, and culinary arts. AP psychology was such an interesting class, and dance was really fun. I loved culinary arts, not only because of just eating the food that we made, but also because I am interested in health and nutrition. The teachers made these classes so fun. They are serious about what they are teaching, but they know how to make learning enjoyable.”
Morman played varsity volleyball for St. Ursula and club volleyball for Toledo Volleyball Club. She was also a varsity lacrosse player at SUA and played CYO basketball for St. Joan of Arc. At school, she was involved in the National Honor Society, Spanish Club, Campus Ministry and Ski Club. As a senior, she was selected to be a Eucharistic Minister for school Masses. She also earned the Ursuline Education Network Senior Scholar Athlete Award at SUA’s recent Honors Night.
“Attending SUA has definitely shaped me into the person I am today. During my high school career, I have met many different people and have experienced many different things. SUA has also given me amazing academic and athletic opportunities. SUA is a loving community that has helped me along my high school journey and into my next. I have formed many friendships with girls in my class and other classes, teachers and staff, coaches, and people from other schools. The opportunities that St. Ursula has given me are unbelievable. I am forever grateful for everything the school has given me and my family.”
Although Morman is extremely active in her academics and extracurricular activities, when she does have some free time, she likes to relax by listening to music, watching Netflix, spending time with friends and family, or being outside.
“I live on a golf course, so I love to watch golfers go by or sometimes even play with my family. My favorite outdoor spot is Stone Ridge Golf Course’s 13th hole during the sunset. The hole overlooks a pond, and the sun sets over the water—it is gorgeous.”
Next year, Morman will play volleyball for University of Toledo and study nursing, with a dream to become a nurse practitioner or pediatrician.
“Even though I was raised as a Falcon, I cannot wait to be a Rocket,” she said.