Paul C. Ladd VFW Post 1148 in Bowling Green has new officers. They are, from left, Tom Rucker, senior vice commander, Andrea Adams, junior vice commander, Stephen Ledbetter, commander and Richard Zulch, quarter master. The new officers were installed during their June meeting.
