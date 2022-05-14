Paul C. Ladd VFW Post 1148 in Bowling Green has new officers. They are, from left, Greg Robinette, guard; Dick Zulch, quartermaster; Tom Rucker, 1st vice commander; Andrea Adams, 2nd vice commander; Stephen Ledbetter, commander; Steve Benner, trustee; Ed Stribrny, chaplain; Ryan Hammer, judge advocate; Grey Barkau, trustee; and David Ridenour, adjutant.

