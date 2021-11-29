Bowling Green native Nathaniel Wilson advanced to the rank of chief petty officer in the United States Navy on Nov. 18, during a promotion ceremony onboard the Washington Navy Yard.
As one of just 10 musicians in the United States Navy Band selected for advancement to chief, Wilson joins an elite list of sailors to wear the anchor collar devices that symbolize his new rank and authority.
“I couldn’t be more proud of those selected for promotion. These individuals represent the best our command has to offer and the future of the Navy Band looks bright with these folks moving into higher enlisted leadership positions” said Capt. Kenneth Collins, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s premier band.
Wilson first won a position as a french horn instrumentalist with the Naval Academy Band in Annapolis, Maryland in 2010, before transferring to the Navy’s premier band in Washington, D.C., four years later. Born in Bowling Green, Wilson was raised overseas as the son of American diplomats, spending his childhood in Japan and India. Prior to joining the Navy, he earned a Bachelor of Music from the Juilliard School and a Master of Music from the University of Cincinnati. As a civilian, Willson was a member of the Oregon Symphony Orchestra and the Sarasota Orchestra. He has also performed with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, the Seattle Opera and the Washington National Opera.
The Navy upholds a longstanding tradition of recognizing this significant promotion from first class petty officer to chief petty officer, placing mentorship and training of those selected for advancement as one of its highest annual priorities, fleet-wide. Sailors notified of their selection immediately begin six weeks of intensive academic coursework, leadership development and physical readiness training to equip and prepare the future chiefs for the additional responsibilities they will assume. The culmination of these arduous weeks results in a highly-anticipated promotion ceremony.