The Northwestern Water and Sewer District has announced science teachers Paula Williams and Kristi Krupp have been awarded a $500 WATER grant for Bowling Green Middle School’s seventh-grade science class.
The grant will assist in purchasing the equipment used by the students to test water quality in local streams.
Water And Environment Teacher Education Resources grants assist local schools by providing direct funding to support educators in teaching the importance of water resources.
In 2022, the district will be providing over $5,100 to local schools to fund water-focused educational programs.
“This is the largest year for our WATER grant program. We share in our educators’ enthusiasm for teaching students about taking care of our number one resource, water,” said district President Jerry Greiner.
The district introduced the WATER grant program in December 2014. The idea began with a desire to give back to the schools and communities the district serves, to create educational awareness regarding the importance of water and the environment, and to support the district’s mission of commitment to responsible environmental stewardship.