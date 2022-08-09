Gibson Ghanbari

Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, was on a ride along with an Ohio State Highway Patrol officer and captured this image.

A Bowling Green man who shot himself in the leg with a stolen gun is going to jail.

Both the arresting Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper and Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, spoke at Graig Gibson’s sentencing Tuesday.

