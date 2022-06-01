The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Adult Leadership Class celebrated the completion of the 2021-22 class with a graduation ceremony. This is the 28th class to complete the program with close to almost 550 graduates of the program since 1993.
The graduates include Grant Adams-Northwestern Water and Sewer District, Troy Bateson-Wood County Park District, Pam Benick-Northwestern Water and Sewer District, Brianne Cooper-Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Tom Donaldson-Poggemeyer Design Group, Katlin Lancaster-Work Leads to Independence Brent Meek-City of Bowling Green, Tori Penn-Bowling Green State University student, Dana Pinkert-City of Bowling Green, Sheryl Rife-Bowling Green Municipal Court, Adam Skaff-Bowling Green Police Division and Katie Throckmorton-Wood County Educational Service Center.
The course is an intense day of instruction once a month for nine sessions. Over 50 speakers provided instruction and experiences for the class. The session include meeting with county and city officials and agencies at their offices, site visits and speakers at area manufacturers and agricultural operations, healthcare, seminars and learning exercises with leadership authorities.
The class is also responsible for doing a community service project. This year, the class discussed many needs of the community and after hearing from the leaders of Wood County Plays, elected to fundraise for the all-inclusive playground that will be built at Carter Park.
The class organized a Penny Wars with Bowling Green City Schools and Otsego Local Schools. The fundraiser was very successful with the class raising over $5100 for the playground project. The class was very appreciative that the superintendents of both school systems were so open to the project. It also helped build awareness of this need in our community.
Applications are now being accepted for the Leadership BG program that will begin in September. The chamber is seeking existing and potential leaders from all segments of the community including public and private sectors. Individuals may apply or be nominated. To learn more about the experience, visit the chamber website at bgchamber.net.