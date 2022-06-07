Thanks to a $2,000 grant from the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club and in part from the Ohio District Kiwanis Foundation, the Wood County District Public Library has new STEAM kits available in their Children’s Place.
The 14 new STEAM kits are perfect hands-on learning tools for kids and families to checkout from the library. Kits include a variety of topics, including Rocks & Fossils, Examine Science & Nature, Starting to Spell, a variety of phonics lessons based on popular children’s books like “Peppa Pig” and the “Berenstain Bears.”
Families are encouraged to come into the library to browse these new STEAM kits, and to check one out for their children to learn and enjoy. For more information, call 419-352-8253, email woodkids@wcdpl.org, or visit wcdpl.org