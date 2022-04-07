The Bowling Green Ministerial Association invites the public to Holy Week devotions on the BGMA Bowling Green Facebook page.
Each day from Palm Sunday through Easter a new video will be offered by a different clergy person in Bowling Green. The previous devotions will remain on the page.
This is the first time the BGMA has done this. In past years they have had Lenten Luncheons, but this format is being done due to the pandemic.
The BG Community Good Friday Service will be in three parts again this year during the hours that Jesus was on the Cross.
At noon, First Presbyterian Church will present a dramatic reading, between 1 and 2 p.m. Worshippers may go to Carter Park where St. Mark’s Lutheran Church has set up a devotional drive around and at 2 p.m. St. Aloysius Catholic Church will present the Stations of the Cross. There will be no processional due to distance between the sections.
The Bowling Green Ministerial Association is a Christian fellowship inviting ministers to support one another in seeking understanding and sharing Christ’s love in the greater Bowling Green community. Their vision is to become a vibrant association that is well connected in the community and viewed as a resource that promotes understanding of faith experiences and inspires people to build bridges sharing Christ’s love.