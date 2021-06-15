MILLINGTON, Tenn. - A Bowling Green native serving with Navy Band Northeast as a musician at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island is a featured singer and guitarist in videos put out by Navy Band Northeast in support of Virtual Buffalo Navy Week, which is June 14-20.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Weber is a 2002 Bowling Green High School graduate and 2009 graduate of Bowling Green State University.
Weber is a Navy guitar instrumentalist responsible for performing at elaborate productions and events such as presidential inaugurations, special ceremonies for foreign dignitaries, Navy celebrations and international parades.
Navy Weeks are the service’s signature outreach program that enable the Navy to build and strengthen ties to the community, with over 250 Navy Weeks held in more than 80 different U.S. markets. Transformed to a virtual event as part of the nation’s ongoing COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the Buffalo virtual Navy Week will include live events on social media, demonstrations, interviews, and local media coverage of Senior Navy Leaders, Hometown Heroes, Navy Band Northwest, Naval History and Heritage Command, Navy Parachute Demonstration Team, USS Constitution, Navy Meteorology and Oceanography and many other education-focused groups and events.