Bowling Green FFA received the title of Top 10 Chapter in Growing Leaders at the Virtual Ohio FFA Celebration held from May 4-8.
The chapter members submit an application about the chapter’s activities to be included in this elite group. To be applicable for a Gold Medal Chapter, we must submit an application of our chapter’s activities to be reviewed by some of the highest ranked FFA officials in the state.
BG was also recognized for their charitable donations to The Children’s Miracle Network and CROP/Church World Services. Three BG FFA officers were recognized among the state’s best during one of the convention sessions.
Erica Dauterman (treasurer), Hayden Belleville (reporter) and Faith Evans (secretary) were recognized with gold medals for their outstanding books and record keeping skills.
Four of BG FFA members’ pictures will be added to the State FFA Degree Wall in the classroom for 2020.
Lynette Bechstein, Hayden Belleville, Garrett Germann, and Konnaly Kale all received their State FFA Degrees.
The State Degree is the highest degree the state of Ohio can award to an FFA member. It recognizes outstanding Supervised Agricultural Experience projects, FFA achievements and activities, school and community activities, and scholarship. Less than two percent of all FFA members will ever receive this honor.
Bechstein’s SAE was Poultry and Swine Production and consisted of raising hogs and chickens to exhibit and sell at the Wood County Fair in the summer. She has participated in the Job Interview, Poultry and Soil Judging CDEs. She is the daughter of Jeremy and Kelly Bechstein.
Belleville’s SAE consisted of market steers that he exhibited through the Ohio BEST Show Circuit and the Ohio State Fair. He is serving as Chapter Reporter and participates in the Public Speaking and General Livestock Judging CDEs. He is the son of Ivan and Robin Belleville.
Germann’s SAE consisted of landscaping and beef production. Garrett raised a beef feeder and market steer for the Wood County Fair. He also ran his own landscape company. He was involved in the Soil Judging and Farm Business Management CDEs. He is the son of Jody and Tricia Germann.
Kale’s SAE was Beef Production and consisted of her raising market steers and beef breeding for the Wood County Fair. She served as Chapter President and participated in the Food Science and Soil Judging CDEs. She is the daughter of Doug and Melinda Kale.
Bowling Green FFA is a satellite of Penta Career Center.