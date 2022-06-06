After two years, the Bowling Green FFA members, parents and community supporters were finally able to come together and hold an in-person annual banquet, celebrating 91 years.
The chapter celebrated that the Bowling Green FFA Chapter was named a top chapter not only in the state of Ohio, but a top chapter in the nation. The banquet consisted of a meal and an awards ceremony. The meal was catered by Nazareth Hall.
The awards ceremony started with announcing the honorary degrees, with three awarded.
Austin Fiebelkorn is an alumni member of the Bowling Green FFA Chapter. He has supported the FFA chapter by volunteering his time and equipment to plant and harvest the Agriscience Land Lab for the past six years.
Mark Wensink plays a crucial role in the organization of the Wood County Fair Tractor Operator’s contest over the years. Wensink helps organize the use of the tractors to make the competition possible and volunteers his time to judge
Doug Laborie was also selected as an honorary member. He gives his time and equipment to engrave the benches that the chapter constructs for the Wood County Fairgrounds.
This year’s Blue and Gold award was given to Bowling Green High School custodian, Austin Luedeke. Whether it is helping set up or tear down our many FFA events, he is an essential supporters.
The ceremony also recognized Proficiency Award winners. Proficiency Awards are given to members in recognition of outstanding Supervised Agricultural Experience projects.
Kennedi Hendricks won the Agricultural Communications and Sheep Production awards. Both MJ Walters and Nathan Harris received the Agricultural Mechanics Repair award. Harris also won the Diversified Agricultural Production award.
Peyton Bosworth, Arika Adams and Emma Walker received the Ag Processing award. The winner of the Ag Sales award was Gretchen Germann. She also received the Diversified Horticulture award.
Bryce Ebersbach was awarded with the Ag Services award. The Beef Production award, sponsored by Brian and Stacie Anderson, was awarded to Madison Carrillo and Henry Strow. The Dairy Production award was received by members Laney Crawford, Eddie Eschedor and Tyler Bowen.
Easton Schick won the Diversified Livestock award. Amanda Mantel received the Forest Management and Products award. The Goat Production award went to Kenzie Spangenberg. Brian Tussing and Arika Adams received the Landscape Management award.
Both Wyatt Bechstein and Zack Bechstein received the Poultry Production awards. Jaycob Bagrowski won the Service Learning award. Drew Thomas received the Sheep Production award. The Small Animal Production and Care awards went to Makenzie Hanthorn. Emma Ferguson received the Specialty Crop Production. The final award went to Alex Lorenzen in Turf Grass Management.
A new award that was presented this year was the Jamie Belleville Beef Award. Belleville was a four-year member of the Bowling Green FFA and was president his senior year, 1964-65.
Agriculture was a huge part of his life, and he co-owned the family farm with his brother Mike. They raised beef cattle and owned a meat processing plant and a retail market, Belleville Brothers Market, in Bowling Green. Belleville would be honored to support a member of Bowling Green FFA who is taking a beef project to the Wood County Fair.
The Jamie Belleville Beef Award is a $300 scholarship awarded to a deserving student in his honor. The recipient of this year’s inaugural Jamie Belleville Beef award was Nathan Harris.
The members were also presented with Chapter Awards. These are presented to members who excel in the areas specified by each award which are:
The Star Greenhand Award, sponsored by Legacy Cooperative and Stacie Anderson, went to first-year members Addie Naus and Kaylee Bishop.
Star Agriscience Award, sponsored by the Wood County and Soil District, went to Kennedi Hendricks.
Star Chapter Farmer Award went to Nathan Harris; it was sponsored by Mark and Melissa Desmith.
The Star Ag Placement Award was awarded to Gretchen Germann; it was sponsored by Gene and Rita Klotz.
The Ag Credit 110% Award, sponsored by Ag Credit, was given to Emma Walker.
The Outstanding Senior Award, sponsored by Mike and the late Mary Lou Shertzer, was awarded to Arika Adams.
The Star Accounting Award went to Brian Tussing; it was sponsored by Premier Bank.
The Spirit of FFA award is presented to members in each grade level who go above and beyond in their endeavors in the FFA. All of these awards are sponsored by Dr. John Hartman.
The freshman winners were Clare Tussing, Emma Thompson and Molly Ruthenberg.
The sophomore winners were Kate Suter, Aiden Meyer, Makenzie Hanthorn and Garrett Bateson.
The junior winners were Laney Crawford, Madison Carrillo, Audrey Geyman and Easton Schick.
The senior winners were Amanda Mantel, Tyler Bowen and Jaycob Bagrowski.
This year’s senior scholarships were awarded to seven students of the graduating class of 2022.
The Bronze Scholarship was awarded to Nathan Harris and Amanda Mantel. The Silver Scholarship was awarded to Emma Walker, Kennedi Hendricks and Brian Tussing. The Gold Scholarship was awarded to Arika Adams and Gretchan Germann.
The night ended with the induction of BG FFA 2022-23 officer team:
President - Eddie Eschedor
Vice President - Emma Ferguson
Secretary - Lindsay Eisel
Treasurer - Peyton Bosworth
Reporter - Kenzie Spangenberg
Sentinel - Hunter Sockman
Student Adviser - Drew Thomas
Bowling Green FFA is a satellite program of Penta Career Center.