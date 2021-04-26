BG FFA ended 2020 on a high note and started off 2021 with a variety of activities.
FFA members held their annual fruit and nut sale which provides all the funding for the chapter throughout the year. This year’s sale was run online which was a new experience.
Members helped to brighten the holidays for over 50 families through numerous projects.
Officers Carysa Johnson and Erica Dauterman went on a shopping spree to Wal-Mart to buy toys, books and clothes for a family that the FFA adopted through the Dear Santa program through the Bowling Green City Schools. The students wrapped and delivered the presents before Christmas.
The chapter also donated citrus fruit cases and fruit baskets to families of the Dear Santa program. Thayer’s Christmas Dreams program also received the FFA’s help with a donation of over 2,500 square feet of wrapping paper, along with the toys they collect during the holiday season.
Bowling Green FFA kicked off the new year with the submission of the officer books from Arika Adams, Faith Evans and Emma Walker. All of the officer books received a gold rating and Evans and Walker placed first in the district.
The 2021 State Degree recipient are senior Erica Dauterman and junior Gretchan Germann. The State Degree is the highest honor an FFA member can receive at the state level. Less than two percent of FFA members receive this award. All of these members will be recognized during the Virtual State FFA Convention at the end of April.
At the end of January members attended the second virtual meeting where they took part in a community service project for the Wood County Humane Society by making dog toys. In total, 20 dog toys were made and donated, along with other items from the organization’s wish list.
The Food Science CDE team placed fourth in the district and 35th in the state. Drew Thomas led the team followed by Eddie Eschedor, Erica Dauterman and Lynette Bechstein. Carysa Johnson, Jamie Ankney and Wyatt Bechstein also participated.
In the County Public Speaking contest Drew Thomas placed third in the county.
The Ag Sales team consisting of Arika Adams, Kennedi Hendricks, Amanda Mantel and Emma Walker placed 3rd in the district level contest.
The Agriculture Power Diagnostics team placed 40th in the state with Nathan Harris leading the team followed by Eddie Eschedor and Wyatt Bechstein.
At the end of February BG FFA members returned to in-person learning and were also able to celebrate National FFA week in person with dress-up days and through social media. Throughout the week, members were able to reflected on their time in the chapter and gave thanks to those who inspired and mentored them.
Even though members have been limited on activities due to the coronavirus, they haven’t let that stop them from making the most of opportunities that are available.
The FFA chapter wasn’t able to hold their annual fundraiser for Mercy Health Children’s Hospital, Bobcat-A-Thon, due to COVID-19. Members still raised $370 for Mercy Children’s Hospital through a Rapid Fired Pizza fundraiser. The FFA chapter added to the donation so a total of $500 will be sent to the hospital this year.
BG FFA participated in a new community service project this year, Project Connect, which donates non-perishable food items to Wood County families who are experiencing or are at risk of homelessness and poverty. The chapter was able to provide 25 bags, with 15 food items each, for families.
The chapter is looking forward to the FFA Pork Bash and end-of-year awards.