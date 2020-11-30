Even though the school year has started off virtual, that hasn’t slowed down the members of the BG FFA. These young people have continued to develop their leadership skills, provide for the community and participate in activities and opportunities available to them.
On Oct, 1, the BG FFA celebrated its 90th anniversary. The FFA was chartered on Oct. 1, 1930 and has become a fixture of the Bowling Green community. Since COVID-19 eliminated any chance of an in person celebration, the chapter took to social media to celebrate this milestone. Alumni members of the chapter shared advice and how the FFA helped them be successful as professionals. Local and state elected officials and school administrators shared their greetings and proclamations. And other fun facts were shared about the chapter throughout the day. Finally, FFA members received a special gift in the mail to celebrate the occasion.
The Soils team placed 82nd in the state out of 164 teams. Konnaly Kale had the high score on the team followed by Eddie Eschedor, Drew Thomas and Lynette Bechstein. Wyatt Bechstein, Zack Bechstein, Chloe Lamb, Deane Lamb and Madison Carrillo also participated.
The Job Interview participants had a great showing at the county contest. Division 1-Wyatt Bechstein, 5th Division 2-Madison Carrillo, 4th Division 3-Arika Adams, 3rd and Gretchen Germann, 5th Division 4-Jamie Ankney, 5th and Kaitlyn Applegate, 6th.
The Bowling Green FFA officer team hosted the annual Wood County Chapter Degree Ceremonies. The ceremonies were recorded virtually, with help from teacher Matt McEwen, and shared with all the county FFA chapters. The chapter degree is awarded to second year FFA members and BG FFA had 27 members earn this honor. During the ceremony, members were able to hear from State FFA President Bethany Starlin.
Seven BG FFA members participated in a virtual leadership night hosted by the Anthony Wayne FFA Chapter. State FFA Officers led the group through a workshop where they learned about perseverance and teamwork.
FFA members also had their annual fruit and nut sale which provides all the funding for the chapter throughout the year. This year’s sale was run completely online.
The BG FFA has partnered with StuCrew and DECA for the Bobcats Give campaign during November. The activities include a social media campaign of giving thanks, a virtual scavenger hunt, and a food drive to help give back to the community. The members also had the opportunity to participate in a speaker series about the Brown Bag Food Pantry. The members have enjoyed partnering with these other outstanding student organizations in our school.