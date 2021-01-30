BG FFA members have continued to develop leadership skills, provide for the community, and participate in activities and opportunities available to them, in spite of the pandemic.
On Oct. 1, BG FFA celebrated its 90th anniversary. The FFA was chartered on Oct. 1, 1930 and has become a fixture in the community. On social media, alumni shared advice and how the FFA helped them be successful. Local and state elected officials and school administrators shared greetings and proclamations. FFA members received a special gift in the mail.
The Soils team placed 82nd in the state out of 164 teams. Konnaly Kale had the high score followed by Eddie Eschedor, Drew Thomas and Lynette Bechstein. Wyatt Bechstein, Zack Bechstein, Chloe Lamb, Deane Lamb and Madison Carrillo also participated.
The Job Interview participants had a great showing at the county contest. Division 1-Wyatt Bechstein, 5th Division 2-Madison Carrillo, 4th Division 3-Arika Adams, 3rd and Gretchen Germann, 5th Division 4-Jamie Ankney, 5th and Kaitlyn Applegate, 6th.
The Food Science CDE team placed 4th in the district and 35th in the state. Drew Thomas led the team followed by Eddie Eschedor, Erica Dauterman and Lynette Bechstein. Carysa Johnson, Jamie Ankney and Wyatt Bechstein also participated.
The officer team hosted the annual Wood County Chapter Degree Ceremonies. The ceremonies were recorded virtually, with help from teacher Matt McEwen and shared with all the chapters. The chapter degree is awarded to second-year FFA members and BG FFA had 27 members earn this honor. State FFA President Bethany Starlin gave the keynote address.
Seven BG FFA members participated in a virtual leadership night hosted by the Anthony Wayne FFA Chapter. State FFA officers led the group through a workshop on perseverance and teamwork.
The chapter has been recognized in the 2020 National Chapter Award Program from the National FFA Organization at the Virtual 2020 National FFA Convention & Expo, Oct 27-29.
Also, at the convention, BG FFA members Gus Eschedor and Austin Fiebelkorn were awarded American FFA Degrees, which is the highest degree a FFA member can achieve. Over 4,136 American FFA Degrees were awarded this year at the convention. That number represents less than half of 1% of all FFA members.
Eschedor is the son of Scott and Bethany Eschedor. His SAE included raising and showing dairy beef feeders and job placement at Jim Palmer Excavating. He was chapter president. He participated in the Soils and Food Science CDEs. Eschedor attends the University of Toledo, majoring in civil engineering with a business minor.
Fiebelkorn is the son of Doug and Susan Fiebelkorn. His SAE included managing a 10-acre crop of corn and soybeans. He participated in the Food Science and Ag Engineering CDEs. Fiebelkorn attends UT, majoring in business management.
The BG FFA partnered with StuCrew and DECA for the Bobcats Give campaign in November. Activities included a social media campaign of giving thanks, a virtual scavenger hunt and a food drive. Members also participated in a speaker series about the Brown Bag Food Project.
Members also had their annual fruit and nut sale which provides all the funding for the chapter throughout the year.
The chapter helped brighten the holidays for over 50 families. Officers Carysa Johnson and Erica Dauterman went on a shopping spree to Wal-Mart to buy toys, books and clothes for a family that the FFA adopted from the “Dear Santa” Program through Bowling Green City Schools. The students wrapped and delivered presents. The chapter also donated citrus fruit cases and fruit baskets to families in “Dear Santa.” The chapter donated over 2,500 square feet of wrapping paper and toys to Thayer’s “Christmas Dreams” program.
Currently, members are completing State and American Degree Applications, Proficiency Awards and Officer Books for evaluation; preparing for contests taking place in the next couple of months, recording a video for virtual recruitment and planning for other events.
Bowling Green FFA is a satellite program of Penta Career Center.