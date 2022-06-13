The 94th State FFA Convention returned in person for the first time in 2 years at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio, from May 5-6.
The Bowling Green FFA received the title of Gold Medal Chapter at the annual convention. To be eligible for Gold Medal Chapter status, the chapter must submit an application of its activities to be reviewed by some of the highest ranked FFA officials in the state.
Three BG FFA officers were recognized among the state’s best during one of the convention sessions. Peyton Bosworth (treasurer), Emma Walker (reporter) and Emma Ferguson (secretary) were recognized with gold medals for their outstanding books and record keeping skills. The 20-member delegation from Bowling Green also heard from motivational speakers and attended the career show during the convention.
Gretchen Germann was recognized as second place in the state in her proficiency area-Diversified Horticulture. Proficiency awards are given to those students who excel in their Supervised Agricultural Experience projects. Her SAE is owning her own horticulture business, Germann Family Traditions, as well as job placement at both Klotz Floral Design and Garden Center and Mid-Wood.
Drew Thomas, sophomore, was selected to sing in the State FFA Choir during the convention.
Three BG FFA members’ names will be added to the State FFA Degree Wall in the classroom for 2022.
Madison Carrillo, Edison Eschedor and Nathan Harris all received their State FFA Degrees at the final session of the State Convention on Friday night. The State Degree is the highest degree the state of Ohio can award to an FFA member. It recognizes outstanding Supervised Agricultural Experience projects, FFA achievements and activities, school and community activities, and scholarship. Less than 2% of all FFA members will ever receive this honor.
Carrillo’s SAE was Goat and Beef Production and consisted of her raising market and breeding beef projects and market goat projects for the Wood County Fair. Madison cared for her animals while they were being born, halter broke them and exhibited them at the Wood County Fair. She served on the Bobcat-A-Thon Steering Committee and participated in the Job Interview CDE. She is the daughter of Manuel and Melissa Carrillo.
Eschedor’s SAE was Beef Production and consisted of raising dairy beef cattle to exhibit and sell at the Wood County Fair in the summer. His other SAE was paid placement at Jim Palmer Excavating. Eddie serves as Chapter President and participated on the Food Science and Soil Judging CDE teams. Eddie is the son of Scott and Bethany Eschedor.
Harris’ SAE consisted of a paid placement at Ag-Pro and Chuck Bostdorff Farms. His responsibilities include repair and maintenance of equipment at Ag-Pro. He works as a farm hand for Bostdorff where he completed a variety of farming tasks including working with both crops and animals. He participated on the Ag Power Diagnostics CDE team. He is the son of Bruce and Kristy Harris.
Bowling Green FFA is a satellite of Penta Career Center.