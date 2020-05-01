The Bowling Green Farmers Market will open for the season on May 13. Hours are 4-7 p.m.
It is located downtown in the Huntington Bank parking lot in the 200 block of South Main Street.
The farmers market will be dedicating the first hour weekly from 4-5 p.m. for vulnerable shoppers. Vulnerable shoppers include the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the stipulations for the 2020 season of the farmers markets, according to the Bowling Green group’s Facebook page.
“Be assured that we will be taking all of the mandated and suggested procedures to ensure the safety of all vendors, volunteers, and consumers,” the post stated. “Although the market may look a little different this year, rest assured that there will still be the same great products that you have grown accustomed to.”