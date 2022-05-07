Buy baked goods, cheese, arts and crafts, flowers, herbs, vegetables, honey, jams, plants and fruits at the Bowling Green Farmers Market, which opens Wednesday for the season.
New this year is a seating area with tables, chairs and a picnic table.
Riehm Farms, Clay Hill, and Stevens Gardens all accept the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers from the Wood County Committee on Aging and WIC Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program vouchers.
In conjunction with the farmers market scheduled every Wednesday through Oct. 19, a portion of Clough Street will be closed to traffic and parking restrictions will occur.
Each week at 3:30 p.m., Clough Street, between Main and Prospect streets, will be closed to traffic. Additionally, parking within this section of Clough will be prohibited and access to City Parking Lot 2 will be restricted. All other entrances/exits to and from Lot 2 will remain open.
Clough Street will open and parking will be reinstated at 7 p.m. each week.