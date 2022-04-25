American Municipal Power Inc. congratulated Bowling Green Electric Division for receiving a first place Excellence in Safety Award during the American Public Power Association’s 2021 Engineering & Operations Technical Conference, which took place March 28-30 in Austin, Texas.
“In our industry, safety is a top priority, and utilities that receive an APPA Safety Award have demonstrated that they have made the health and safety of their employees a core value of their organizations,” said Jolene Thompson, AMP president/CEO and past chair of the APPA Board of Directors. “Congratulations to the team at Bowling Green Electric Division. Bowling Green should be very proud.”
Recognized for safety practices (demonstrated by having the lowest safety incident rate within its group), determined by worker-hours of exposure, Bowling Green Electric Division was awarded first place in Group C (30,000 to 59,999 worker-hours of exposure).
According to APPA, 318 utilities from across the country entered the annual Safety Awards. Entrants were placed in categories according to their number of worker-hours and ranked based on the most incident-free records during 2021. The incidence rate, used to judge entries, is based on the number of work-related reportable injuries or illnesses and the number of worker-hours during 2021, as defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.