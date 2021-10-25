Penta Career Center Bowling Green DECA members attended Penta’s Fall Frenzy competition in an in-person format for the first time since 2019 on Oct. 1 at Owens Community College.
Penta’s Fall Frenzy is an opportunity for students from eight member high schools across Northwest Ohio to showcase their knowledge and skills in marketing, finance, entrepreneurship and hospitality in a competitive environment.
“The environment was very positive and whether we were presenting a case study to judges or networking with other competitors we were able to learn a lot personally and professionally,” said senior Brynna Gaines, who competed in marketing management.
During the school year, junior and senior BG DECA members work to strengthen their knowledge of the business world. Ultimately, they aim to compete at the district, state and international level. DECA competitions such as Fall Frenzy aim to submerge students in scenarios and circumstances as close to the real world as possible.
As a whole, the Bowling Green chapter had a lot of success, said adviser Cara Maxey.
Junior class winners included:
Alex Lewis/Alec Ross - 1st in Business Services
Megan Amburgey/Kate Ruthenburg - 2nd in Apparel and Accessories
Macy Ash/Londyn Thompson - 2nd in Entrepreneurship
Matt Robinette/Max Nazario - 2nd in Automotive Marketing
Meg Kramp/Laney Crawford - 3rd in Food Marketing
Tyler Thompson/Francesca Meek - 3rd in Hotel and Lodging
Audrey Geyman/Kenzie Spangenberg/Kennedy Brown - 4th in Restaurant
Mikey Kinzel/Brock Hastings - 4th in Business Finance
Ethan Helvoigt/Evan Romero - 5th in Retail
Senior class winners included:
Isa Herrera/Elsa Concannon - 1st in Business Law and Ethics
Brynna Gaines/Ella Strum - 2nd in Marketing Management
Zach Thomas/Matthew Fallis - 2nd in Travel and Tourism
Jack Suelzer/Alexa Thompson - 3rd in Entrepreneurship
Zach Furnas/Jake Jicha - 3rd in Sports Marketing
Robert Archer/Matt Stevens - 5th in Business Law and Ethics
Cade Cookson/Nick Powers/Cam Deiter - 5th in Buying and Merchandising