Thirty-four Bowling Green City Schools employees have been let go as the district assesses changes in needs with online learning.
After a 30-minute executive session Thursday, the board of education unanimously approved the reduction in force of members of the Ohio Association of Public School Employees #311.
Superintendent Francis Scruci said the RIF was due to the obstacles raised with coronavirus.
“There are a lot of tough decisions through this,” he said.
The 34 people include 32 food service workers and two half-time secretaries, one at the elementary and one in food service.
“We have met with them personally to share how difficult this is. We certainly wanted them to hear it from us,” Scruci said.
“We value these people — they are a valuable part of this organization. But unfortunately we’re in a time where we just don’t have the work for them.”
The district is starting online Sept. 8. There will be an assessment on Oct. 9 to determine whether it is safe to bring students back into the buildings.
“So many of those people hopefully will want to come back,” Scruci said.
“This is one of the lowest points I have ever had,” he said, adding that he has never had to recommend a RIF in his career.
The RIF does not affect bus drivers or custodial workers.
Custodians are needed to continue cleaning the buildings and bus runs continue to area schools and for food drop-offs.
Between private and parochial schools and food distribution, all drivers will be needed, Scruci said.
The board also approved making health insurance payments to these individuals.
“The board made it very clear that they value these employees and they wanted to make sure if they are currently receiving health care benefits, those benefits continue through the end of the year,” said Treasurer Cathy Schuller.