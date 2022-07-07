Bowling Green Councilmen Jeff Dennis, At-Large, and Nick Rubando, Ward 1, will be hosting a constituent meeting in Ward 1 on Wednesday. The forum will be held at Ridge Park beginning at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
The purpose of this meeting will be to hear from residents about their priorities and concerns.
Dennis and Rubando will also share information about ongoing initiatives, including neighborhood dog parks, bike infrastructure, sustainability and proposed updates to the city’s zoning code.
Rubando and Dennis intend for this to be the first in a series of regularly scheduled community forums in Ward 1. Dennis will also be hosting additional forums in each of Bowling Green’s four wards with dates and times to be announced in the coming weeks.
Residents who cannot attend the forum or would like to provide feedback in advance are encouraged to visit the following link: https://forms.gle/hYvLYQYvh122P3xx7.