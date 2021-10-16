More funds for educational needs will become available if the Bowling Green community supports a continuing income tax.
On Nov. 2, Bowling Green City Schools voters will be asked to support making the district’s 0.05% income tax continuing.
Ballot language states, in part, that an annual income tax of 0.50% be imposed for a continuing period, beginning 2023, for the purposes of continuing expenses.
Voters have approved the income tax eight times since it first appeared in November 1992.
The tax generates approximately $3.9 million a year.
Converting it to a continuing levy will not increase taxes, will eliminate voter fatigue, and free up funds now being held in reserve in the event a levy fails, said board President Norm Geer at last month’s school board meeting.
Bowling Green has always preserved enough funds to cover the loss of its levies, but that money sits there and cannot be used, he said.
The community in April 2020 approved for a continuing time a 1.35-mill substitute tax which took the place of a $1 million emergency levy and a 4.2-mill property tax. Both had been on five-year renewal cycles.
Making those two property taxes continuing will free up money and more will be made available if the income tax becomes continuing, he said.
There is currently around $22 million in the district’s carryover account.
“We have money we can’t use. It doesn’t make sense,” Geer said. “What we’re doing is looking at money we can’t use.”
He said this week that the district has monies tied up in its reserves because it relies on voters to support its tax requests every five years.
Those reserves have never had to be used because people recognized current tax collections were essential to the continued operations of the district, he said.
Geer said the board will have to decide how to use the funds now available, and that is where financial adviser David Conley, with Rockmill Financial Consulting, comes in.
The board will rely on Conley to help them navigate future economic considerations, Geer said.
The district pays Conley $50,000 annually for his services.
With a conversion of this income tax to a continuing term, the district would be able to spend that money being held in reserve to expand educational services for students, invest in facilities and reduce outstanding debt balances, Conley previously said.
Conley has predicted that the district won’t have to ask for new operating money until 2024 at the earliest.
If the continuing income tax is approved, the first thing the board will do is start planning how to use that money to improve the education in Bowling Green schools, Geer said.
Geer, who also is running for reelection to the school board, said if the community feels the board is not doing what it should, they should voice dissatisfaction that way and not punish the students by voting again the tax.
The last time this income tax came before voters, in 2017, it was approved by 74.96%.
Two opportunities remain in 2022 to get the income tax approved before the $3.9 million collected is lost, as the tax expires in December 2022.