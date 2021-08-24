The 23rd Annual Bowling Green Community Foundation Golf Outing will be held on Sept. 17 at Stone Ridge Golf Club with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. The event will host a golf scramble, proximity contest and post-round lunch. Foursomes can register at http://www.bgohcf.org/annualgolfouting.
In addition to the golf outing and to support the Bowling Green Community Foundation, Todd and Mary Noll have donated a week-long stay at their vacation home with access to Fort Myers Beach. Raffle tickets are currently being sold for $20 on the BGCF website and the winner will be drawn at random at the conclusion of the golf outing. Entrants do not need to be present to win. The house has a screened-in pool and hot tub and is located directly across the street from seven miles of white sand beaches, restaurants, shopping and public trolley access. Coolers, grill, beach toys and bikes are included with the house! The available dates are May 15-Nov. 15, 2022 and include seven nights, Saturday to Saturday for a max of six people. For details and to enter visit http://www.bgohcf.org/vacationhomeraffle.
The golf outing and vacation raffle are raising funds for the BGCF grant program. Last year more than $41,000 in grants were awarded to help 17 area organizations make an impact in the community. The funds were used to equip elderly and special needs members of the community with a Knox Box, provided a Juneteenth celebration for the community, expanded access to lifestyle support to reduce development of diabetes, allowed Wood Lane Industries to purchase a vending machine for development of vocational skills, purchased bicycle racks and provided parenting class for dads, and more. Read about all 2020 grant recipients here: http://www.bgohcf.org/2020grantrecipients.
Established in 1994, the community foundation exists to improve the quality of life in the Bowling Green area by providing funding and support for diverse and innovative programs. Made possible by the support of donors, the foundation helps to meet the needs of the community and set forth a path for positive future growth.