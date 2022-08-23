Kabob It has received the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Investor Grant for the second quarter of 2022.
Zach and Kendra Baroudi, owners of the Kabob It restaurant, applied for the grant in hopes of using the money to help offset the cost of Better Processing School and equipment which will allow them to bottle their condiments to sell commercially.
“This will have such a huge impact on our business,” Kendra Baroudi said. “Not only will we get the expansion we’ve always dreamed of, but we will be able to share our products with more people and provide more jobs for our community.”
The quarterly investor grants are available to all investors in good standing at the chamber, and the application is available online for submission. The grant provides a chamber investor up to $1,000 that is earmarked for employee training programs, towards the purchase of business-related equipment, or applied towards the off-set of a Bowling Green State University/Owens Community College student internship. The deadline for the third quarter grant submission is Sept. 30.