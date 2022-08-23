Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce

Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce President Greg Esposito and Executive Director Mary Hinkelman present the grant check to the Baroudi Family: Zach, Kendra, Laila and Zain.

 supplied photo

Kabob It has received the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Investor Grant for the second quarter of 2022.

Zach and Kendra Baroudi, owners of the Kabob It restaurant, applied for the grant in hopes of using the money to help offset the cost of Better Processing School and equipment which will allow them to bottle their condiments to sell commercially.

