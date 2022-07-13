The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce is looking for businesses who are a part of the chamber to participate in Chamber Day at the Fair on Aug. 3 from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Wood County Fair in the Pratt Pavilion located at 13800 W. Poe Road.
Registration is now open to all chamber investors to participate at no charge. Participants are asked for an item for a gift basket giveaway. Registrations will be accepted through July 25 or when all spaces are filled.
This is an opportunity for networking and showcasing business to the thousands of people visiting the fair. Each investor registered will have a designated 88-foot table/space in the large exhibit room in the Pratt Pavilion. This comfortable, carpeted space provides air conditioning and access to electricity and Wi-Fi.
Additional information and online registration is available at www.bgchamber.net. For more information email at [email protected] or call 419-353-7945.