The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation has announced that the 2021 Foundation Scholarship worth $2,000 has been awarded to Kaylee Dean, a student at Bowling Green High School.
She plans to attend Bowling Green State University in the fall and study forensic chemistry.
She is highly involved both academically and on the court playing varsity basketball. She spends her time involved in various clubs, volunteering for many community events, and senior class president.
Each year, the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation awards two scholarships, one at the high school level and one at the collegiate level. Applicants must have an affiliation with the chamber of commerce through a chamber investor.
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation is funded in part through the Annual Blood Analysis with Wood County Hospital and donations to the foundation designated for the scholarships. Contribution to this fund can be mailed to the chamber office at 217 S. Church St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.