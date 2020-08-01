The following boys were selected to attend Buckeye Boys State, which was canceled this summer due to coronavirus.
The high school juniors would have learned about government in a week-long on-campus session at Miami University in Oxford.
Zachary Smith is the son of Jonathan and Kim Smith. At Bowling Green High School he is involved in band.
Cole Bechstein is the son of Jennifer Bechstein. His activities at BGHS include Model U.N., FFA and tennis. He is also a member of 4-H and Christ United Methodist Church in Portage. He is a scholar athlete and on the honor roll.
Elijah Poetzinger is the son of Michael and Estela Poetzinger. His BGHS activities include band, Student Activities Board, Key Club and Model U.N. He is also involved in 4-H and Young Democrats of Wood County. He has honors from Positive Start with the Bowling Green Exchange Club and in 4-H.
Matthew Fyfe is the son of Bob and Joanne Fyfe. He is in Model UN, quiz bowl and the musical at BGHS. Outside of school, he takes piano lessons and is involved in AWANA and Boy Scouts and works in the church nursery.