The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education is not expected to make a decision on holding in-person classes when it meets on Tuesday.
An email to parents on Sunday night by Superintendent Francis Scruci was on the eve of a Monday rally by parents to have in-person classes. Bowling Green has had remote-only classes since starting Sept. 8.
Scruci said the board and administrative team have been meeting since late spring to develop plans for the 2020-21 school year.
“Our team met several times each week and worked with our BG Education Association to develop a plan that would work in Bowling Green,” he said.
In July, the board made a decision based on the health and safety of our students, staff and community, he said. Classes began remotely and a target date of Oct. 9 was set to reevaluate moving forward.
That decision would include many factors which included feedback from stakeholders, data of cases, the impact Bowling Green State University is having, guidance from the Ohio Health Department, Wood County Health Department and the CDC, and what was happening in neighboring districts.
“We also said that simply comparing any district against another was reckless as each community is different and has different sets of issues to consider,” Scruci said.
The board on Tuesday will hear from Ben Robison, Wood County health commissioner, and Brittany Howard, school nurse.
“The purpose of this meeting is for the board to gather accurate data and any other information that should be considered as the board moves closer to Oct. 9. They will have the opportunity to ask questions and also understand any other factors that should be considered.
“There will be no decision made on Tuesday.”
Scruci said many things must be considered.
“We certainly understand your frustration and that it has impacted some families negatively. We are also aware the best thing is for our staff and students to be in the classroom in a traditional manner. Unfortunately we have to consider at what risk,” he said.
“What is an acceptable number of students or staff isolated or quarantined? This board has been faced with the most difficult decisions and have done it as public servants, representatives of the community, and because they want to make a difference for kids.”
The rally by Bobcat Parents for the Reopening of Bowling Green City Schools will be in front of the Bowling Green City Schools Board Administrative Offices at 137 Clough St. at 3 p.m. on Monday.
The rally is being held in response to the Sept. 15 board meeting in which the board did not address the re-evaluation and re-opening of the schools from the all virtual model, the parents said in a press release on Friday.
This rally also comes ahead of the Tuesday special board meeting at 5 p.m.
The group said it is frustrated with a lack of guidance and the virtual board meetings, which makes it challenging to hold discussions with members.