The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education has rescinded the vote taken last week to bring students back into the classroom in person, full time.
The board met Tuesday in regular session and voted to rescind the motion from last week's special board meeting.
Another vote will be taken during a special meeting Saturday. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. in the Performing Arts Center. No public participation will be allowed.
The intent from last week's vote was to return to a regular schedule March 29.
Bowling Green students had been doing all-remote learning until the third week of February when a hybrid schedule was started.
