Students in the Bowling Green City Schools district will return to the classroom Jan. 5.
That date, however, is dependent on where the number of coronavirus cases falls on the district’s new decision matrix.
The board of education is meeting now and discussing the issue.
Bowling Green students have been all online since the state-mandated shutdown in March. They started the 2020-21 school year on Sept. 8 with online classes.
A group, BG VOICE, recently formed to encourage the board to allow in-person classes. They held a rally last month and had planned another for Friday if the board decided tonight to continue online learning only.
This story will be updated.