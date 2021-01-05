Some Bowling Green board of education members are advocating for in-person meetings.
At Tuesday’s organizational meeting for the Bowling Green City Schools board, Tracy Hovest said that once students return to school, the board should meet in person.
“If we’re asking our kids to go back to school, we should meet,” she said.
She suggested using the Performing Arts Center to allow social distancing.
Board member Ryan Myers asked if there is a way to meet safely now. He said that will allow a good discourse with residents and give them the opportunity to have a voice.
“I just feel that a lot of people, when they don’t have the opportunity to talk, feel frustrated,” Myers said.
Superintendent Francis Scruci said he will contact the health department to get guidance on the PAC lobby capacity. He also will check to see if the governor has maintained the 10-person limit to gatherings.
Jill Carr said if the board decides to meet in person, members should have the choice to attend remotely.
“Everyone has different risk levels,” she said.
Carr added that as long as the district stays remote, the board should meet remotely.
The location will be discussed at the next board meeting on Jan. 19.
The board has been meeting remotely, via a YouTube channel, since August.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, board member Ginny Stewart volunteered to be a liaison for school events.
She asked to be the contact person for events, adding that board members often find out at the last minutes about events such as science fairs and theater and art shows.
“It’s been a little frustrating,” Stewart said.
Shewill ask personnel to send her an alert when they know something’s coming, prior to it happening.
“It can be as simple as a food drive and tote bag sales,” she said.
“It’s a great idea,” said newly elected board President Norm Geer.
“There’s always something that is happening,” Stewart said.
The school board will continue meeting at 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month.
Other committee appointments include:
• School Athletic Advisory Board: Myers, Hovest.
• Bowling Green School Foundation ex-officio member: Geer
• District facilities representative: Myers, Carr
• NEOLA board policy representative: Stewart, Carr
• Legislative liaison to the Ohio School Board Association: Geer, Stewart
• Penta Career Center appointment: Hovest pending qualifications.
The Penta appointment is a three-year commitment and will run from Jan. 21-Dec. 31, 2023. The law requires that the person have experience as a chief executive officer, a chief financial officer, a human relations manager, or other business and industry or career profession who is qualified to discuss the labor needs of the region.
Scruci will get clarification if Hovest qualifies.
If she doesn’t, former board member Paul Walker will be appointed to another term.
Carr was elected vice president.