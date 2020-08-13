The Bowling Green City Schools on Wednesday held an executive session that had technical difficulties.
The meeting, which held via YouTube, was to meet with the board’s attorney to discuss pending or imminent court action and to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee.
It was scheduled to start at 5:15 p.m.
A post by Superintendent Francis Scruci at 5:22 p.m. indicated there were technical difficulties. He posted the new YouTube link at 6:02 p.m., after the meeting had started.
The meeting adjourned in public shortly before 8 p.m. after being online for two hours and 10 minutes.
There was no action taken.