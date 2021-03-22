The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the middle school library, 1079 Fairview Ave.
There will be limited seating, with the public invited to watch via YouTube:
The purpose of the meeting is to vote on a recommendation for the high school principal position and any other matters that may lawfully come before the board. Action is expected to be taken.
The board will also meet in executive session to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee.