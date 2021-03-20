Bowling Green students who want to return to full-time, in-person learning will be able to do so on March 29.
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education met in a special session on Saturday.
Those students with safety concerns, due to the coronavirus, will have the option for online access to the classroom. The deadline to register for the online access is March 24.
Saturday's special meeting was called after the board on Tuesday rescinded a vote to go back to class full time, in-person on March 29.
Bowling Green students have been hybrid since the third week of February and in remote learning from then, back to March 2020 when the pandemic closed schools.
