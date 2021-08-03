Bowling Green City Schools’ application to use federal funds to add air conditioning to some of its school buildings has been denied, but the board will go ahead with the purchase anyway.
The application was returned due to a technicality, said Treasurer Cathy Schuller.
“It wasn’t project-based, it was strictly funding,” she said at Tuesday’s special board of education meeting.
The application was resubmitted last week but Schuller said she did not have a timeline on when the district would learn if the funds can be used to purchase mini-split air conditioning units.
The board on Tuesday approved a request for quotes for the installation of the mini-splits to be prepared and ready by Aug. 30. The buildings would have the air conditioning in the spring.
District Superintendent Francis Scruci said administrators did not want to wait on the application approval to start the project.
The district is expecting to receive another round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds and hopes to use some of the funds to purchase mini-split units for Conneaut and Kenwood elementary classrooms as well as for the high school.
The mini-split units will provide air conditioning to each classroom, but not ventilation. They can be moved if new facilities are built.
The estimated cost is $3.9 million, Schuller said.
Board member Ginny Stewart asked how the district would fund the project before getting reimbursed by the ESSER funds.
Pipeline money is unencumbered, and the district can utilize general fund carryover, Schuller said. The district can use ESSER monies to reimburse those funds if the application is approved.
Schuller said the district hopes to use $2.5 million of the ESSER funds. The $1.4 million shortage can come from pipeline money, which has a balance of $2.6 million, or from carryover in the general fund.
“Those mini-splits will air condition those classrooms but they are also manufacturing them now with ionization, which helps kill viruses,” Scruci said. “Certainly at this time we can use all the help we can get.”
The work could be done while classes are in session. It would mean moving one class out of a classroom, moving students back in when the work is done, then moving onto the next classroom.
“This is a time-is-of-the-essence kind of thing if we are going to try to have things done by spring,” Scruci said.
The project cannot be accelerated any more than it is.
“This is as aggressive as it can be,” Scruci said.
“As we were all hoping, sometime in the spring many of our classrooms would have that improvement,” he said.