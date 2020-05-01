One more petition to leave Bowling Green City Schools has been received, and one previously denied petition has been accepted.
The board of education held a special meeting Friday to act on two resolutions relating to the petitions turned in by residents wanting to leave the district.
The meeting was shown via YouTube in order to maintain social distance guidelines.
The 13th petition to be turned in was received April 24, said Treasurer Cathy Schuller. It is for the transfer of territory from Milton Township to the Patrick Henry school system.
Petitioners were Grant Chamberlain, Daniel Wilson and Richard Chamberlain, Schuller said.
The board acknowledged receipt of the petition and will send it to the Wood County Board of Elections to be certified.
The chance of it appearing on the Aug. 4 special election is unclear, as the deadline for issues to be placed on that ballot is Wednesday.
“They can drop them off to us any time,” Schuller said about any future petitions.
The second resolution was to certify a previously discarded petition from Center Township to Eastwood Local Schools. When the map attached to the petition was reviewed, it was unclear where the boundary marks ended.
“After more information, they realized this one was OK,” Schuller said.
She said the decision was made after discussion was held between petitioners’ legal counsel and board representation.
That petition will be sent to the Wood County Board of Elections and the Ohio Department of Education along with the other six petitions that were accepted last month.
Of the original 12 petitions turned in March 9-16, 11 were certified and five were originally discarded for not meeting the requirements for being non-contiguous or adjoining BGCS territory.
The petitions are to transfer a territory from one school district to another.
If the transfer creates an island within the new school district, it is deemed non-contiguous. If it does not bump up against the new territory, it is non-adjacent.
Petitioners must provide a map that is clear, according to district legal counsel. But petitioners can take action to clarify the maps in question.
This is only the second time in the state that these petitions have been used by residents wanting to transfer the school district in which they attend. The other one is near Akron in Stark County.
Only the registered voters in the territories who filed will have the option of voting on their respective transfer issue. Other residents affected by the move – including residents in the school district losing the territory and residents in the school district gaining the territory – do not have a say in the decision.
The six previously approved petitions for annexation are Center Township to Elmwood; Jackson Township to McComb; Liberty Township to Elmwood; Milton Township to Patrick Henry; Plain Township to Otsego; and Richfield Township to Patrick Henry in Henry County.
The new law was added to the biennium budget allows residents in certain townships to transfer to an adjoining school district if enough voters pass the measure on an election ballot.
The new statute provides that those electors may petition for a transfer of school district territory to another school district to which the territory is adjoining.
If the majority of voters in each territory approves, their township trustees may then negotiate a formal agreement with the board of education in the district to which the territories will be transferred.
What is unclear, however, is where the new school district must take these territories.