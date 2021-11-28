Giving Tuesday is here and the message the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation would like to extend is “Unleash Generosity.” This is a day that everyone should think about what they can do help others through a gift of time, donation, goods or a voice.
This year the BGCC Foundation will host a special Giving Tuesday edition of “The Morning Show” on WBGU 88.10 with Clint Corpe broadcast live from Biggby Coffee, 215 E. Wooster St.
Area non-profits talking about their organizations’ purpose and how the community can help them. The line up that morning will be Rachael London-Thayer Family Dealerships Christmas Dreams program, Kathy Mull-The Cocoon, ACT BG Christmas Elves project and Annual Holiday Wreath Auction, Laurie Hines-Work Leads to Independence, Kristin Otley-Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Foundation, Kelli Kling-Wood County Museum, Kacee Ferrell-Snyder-Bowling Green Community Foundation, Mark Ohashi-Habitat for Humanity and Tony Vetter Downtown Bowling Green Special Improvement District.
There will also be interviews with Gary Dible from Biggby Coffee, McDonald’s Restaurants and Mark Cassin of State Bank. All of these businesses will talk about how they are supporting the efforts of the BGCC Foundation with special promotions on Giving Tuesday.
Biggby will donate half of all sales on Giving Tuesday. This includes food, beverage, gift cards and merchandise. Stop by between 6 and 9 a.m. to make a donation, purchase a coffee and be a part of the radio broadcast.
McDonald’s Restaurants, 1050 S. Main St. and 1470 E. Wooster St., will donate 25 cents of every Big Mac sold. This promotion will be all day and includes all dine-in, drive-thru, mobile orders and Starship deliveries.
The State Bank Gives Truck will be in the parking lot at the Four Corners Center location, 217 S. Church St. with Sue Shank sugar cookies and hot chocolate for a donation. They plan to be at this location from 4-7 p.m. or until they are out of cookies to serve. This fundraiser coincides with the ACT BG Wreath Auction that happens inside the Four Corners Center 4:30-6 p.m.
The Foundation was established for the sponsorships and donations that fund the BG Community Holiday Parade, the BG Community Fireworks and provide scholarships. Any funds receive are allocated for the purpose the donor selects.
“Traditions bind a community and resonate with neighboring communities that this is a great place to live,” said Mary Hinkelman, executive director of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce. “These events do come with a big price tag attached to them and fundraising is a difficult task. We are so grateful to all our sponsors and people that make donations for these events to happen. I will always be sure that we are good stewards of these donations and that donors are proud to have their name attached to the event. We also have a need for volunteers, goods and services for these events and we are happy to utilize anything you have to offer for the benefit of our community.”
The giving won’t stop after the radio program. Donations and volunteer sign ups can be done through BGChamber.net/Foundation/ or by stopping by the Four Corner Center. Call 419-353-7945 for more information.