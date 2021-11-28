The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Parade Project Team and the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation have selected the winners of the 2021 holiday parade.
The theme this year was Elves on Main and the panel of judges consisted of Francis Scruci, superintendent of Bowling Green City Schools, Kelli Kling, director of Wood County Museum and Dusty Pendleton, owner of Retro Detailing.
The Nov. 20 parade had 74 units this year, with 47 of those units qualifying to be judged. The following floats were given awards:
‘Best of Show” went to Cousino Restoration
“Most Unique” goes to Wood County District Public Library
“Best Float Decoration/Construction” goes to National Tractor Pulling Championships
“Best Youth Organization” goes to BW Twirlers
“Best Live Performance” goes to the Beat Dance Company
The following criteria was used to score the floats: Adherence to Theme: Elves on Main: Next Stop BG, Creativity in Decoration, Use of Music, Performance Quality, Wow Factor, Participant Engagement, and Costumes.