Jeanettie Zamarripa, an independent consultant with Scentsy, shows off some of her products she was selling at the third annual Better BG Bash on Wooster Green in Bowling Green Sunday. There was also live music acts, children’s games, cornhole food and a raffle to benefit the Cocoon.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former BG business owner indicted for rape
- BGSU associate professor indicted for alleged rape
- Otsego student killed in one-car crash
- The making of another Myles: BG’s beloved pizza pub lives on in South Carolina
- Family leaves BG over rooftop solar issue
- ‘Worst class ever’ at BGHS raises money for scholarships
- Updated: Charges pending in BG school bomb threat
- Updated: Portage women die in Ohio 199 crash
- Kelly Lynn Iler
- BG man cited for public indecency
Videos
Collections
- Otsego vs Liberty Center, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021
- BG vs Perrysburg, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021
- Otsego vs Elmwood, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021
- BG vs Springfield, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021
- Wood County Veterans Memorial Plaza
- Eastwood vs Lake, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021
- BG vs Southview, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021
- BG vs Springfield, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021
- Perrysburg vs Springfield, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021
- BG vs Anthony Wayne, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021