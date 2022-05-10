Mother’s Day brings back fond memories. Before I was employed with the Ohio State University Extension in Wood County, I was a commercial greenhouse grower in the Toledo area. I remember growing bedding plants such as petunias, marigolds, geraniums, alyssum, snapdragons and impatiens to name a few. Our greenhouse team would sell these as flats, container plants and hanging baskets.
I also remember driving out to rural Delta and visiting my spouse’s parents. Her mom would plant flowers around the homestead. Geraniums and petunias were carefully selected and planted at the end of the driveway and by the mailbox.
Up closer to the house and in the shade were impatiens and begonias. She planted marigolds by the well. The well was an old, working hand pump that yielded the best tasting cold water I have ever had.
The well that fed the home and barn was operated by an old windmill. The old windmill had red geraniums around it. Out by the lilac bush were snapdragons. Hanging baskets of ivy geraniums would line the porch. Occasionally, a mourning dove would nest in the hanging baskets cooing throughout the day.
My mother-in-law did not willy-nilly plant her flowers around the homestead; she had a plan. She knew how much sun each garden area received. Considered also was the mature size of each type of flower, and decisions were made on how close to plant. She kept a notebook with drawings as to what worked and what did not work in each area of the yard. This allowed her to make a list of plants needed when she went flower shopping.
By having a plan, she was able to go shopping and was rewarded with a good selection of young, healthy plants. Plans may also help you from not becoming overwhelmed by the wide array of plants available. Allow room, though, to try something new that you may discover at your favorite greenhouse or garden center.
Dorrie Mininger, master gardener with Penn State University, offers these suggestions. Look for short, stocky plants with dark green leaves. Check leaves and stems for spots and insects. Avoid tall, “leggy” plants. Smaller, younger plants take off faster than tall, spindly plants stressed from being in a flat or cell pack too long.
Most plants may be planted after threat of frost is past. The average date of last frost in Wood County, Ohio is May 10th; beware though. One year in 10, we may have a frost after May 10. I remember a few years ago, we had a frost in late May.
Plant the transplants in the evening or on an overcast day to reduce stress from wilting under the hot sun. This gives the roots a chance to recover from transplanting. Remove plants from the cell packs by pushing up from the bottoms of the cells. Set plants in the ground at the same depth that they were in cell packs.
Water and fertilize transplants at the time of planting. Make a fertilizer solution by thoroughly dissolving 2 tablespoons of an all-purpose garden fertilizer such as a 5-10-5 or close equivalent in 1 gallon of water. Apply 1 cup of this solution to each plant and water well.
Soon, you too, will be making Mother’s Day memories.