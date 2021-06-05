The Wood County Committee on Aging has announced the winner for the 15th Annual Poetry Contest. Submissions were accepted from Wood County residents 50 years of age and over, with a theme of “Your Legacy.”
A total of 13 poems from nine authors were submitted, and a Bowling Green State University writing professor read the poems and selected a winner and an honorable mention.
Cindy Adcock from Bowling Green received first place with her poem entitled “The Legacy of Kindness” winning a $50 gift card sponsored by Bowling Green Manor.
Adcock has been writing poetry for about 10 years, but had not previously entered the WCCOA poetry contest. She typically writes on growing up, the garden and other topics.
“I’m not a gardener, but I know how to describe a tomato,” she said.
She wrote her poem specifically for the poetry contest, wishing to convey her daughter Amy’s legacy after suicide.
“I knew my poem would be the best. What I didn’t know is if the connection of kindness and my daughter killing herself would be too jarring for other people,” she said.
Honorable Mention was awarded to Dru Cunninham with the poem “Thoughts on Leaving.”
All of the submitted poems can be read at: https://woodcountycommitteeonaging.blogspot.com/.