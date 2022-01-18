PERRYSBURG – The Perrysburg Schools proposed calendar was introduced at the January board of education organizational meeting.
The board also chose officers, committee assignments and dates and times for meetings.
The calendar approval is set to be on the board agenda for tonight’s meeting, which starts at 5:30.
Superintendent Tom Hosler laid out several of the limiting factors for deciding on issues like when holiday breaks will take place.
“Any time we build the school calendar there are limitations on what we can and can’t do,” Hosler said. “When it comes to the testing window, we want to avoid having testing windows during spring break. So we wait for the Ohio Department of Education to share with us what that testing window may look like for next year.”
In addition to the potentially conflicting times, he said that it could also impact how the students perform.
The proposed master calendar is available on the district website under the Jan. 11 board meeting agenda calendar heading. It is labeled Option B, as Hosler pointed out, the first version ran into a conflict and had to be scrapped.
Oaths of office were also administered by Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer Randy Drewyor to reelected board members Eric Benington and Sue Larimer, as well as new member Lori Reffert.
The event was followed by the elections of Benington as board president and Larimer as vice president.
The board will continue to meet on the third Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. in the Commodore Building cafeteria, 140 E. Indiana Ave.
The working group meeting day and location will be changing to the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 a.m. in the Commodore Building, room 35.
Board assignments to standing committees and other boards were also approved.
The communications committee will meet on alternate months, starting in February, time to be determined. The committee will include Larimer and board member Kelly Ewbank.
The teaching and learning committee will meet on the second Tuesday of the month at 7:30 a.m. starting in February. The committee will include Reffert and Ewbank.
The finance committee will meet on Friday before the board meeting at 7:30 a.m. The committee will include Benington and Ray Pohlman.
The operations committee meetings are to be determined, but will include Ewbank and Pohlman.
The personnel committee will meet on the Friday before board meetings at 1 p.m. The committee will include Reffert and Pohlman.
The policy committee will meet as needed and include Larimer and Benington.
The development committee will meet on alternate months, starting in February, with times to be determined. The committee will include Benington and Pohlman.
The diversity, inclusion, equity committee will meet on days and times to be determined. The committee will include Reffert and Benington.
The legislative liaison will be Larimer, the Penta board member will be Benington, the Schools Foundation will be covered by Larimer, who will also be the Ohio School Board Association delegate.
On special assignment to cover the city issues will be Pohlman and Larimer, for the township Reffert and the county will be covered by Benington and Ewbank.