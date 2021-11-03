PERRYSBURG — While they came from different backgrounds the three winners for school board ran their campaigns together and kept stressing positives.
The five candidates include incumbents Eric Benington 22.9% (3,768) and Sue Larimer 23.18% (3,954). The challengers were Lori Reffert 21.95% (3,744) of the votes Laura Meinke 17.31% (2,953) and David Desser 15.46% (2,637). Results from the Wood County Board of Elections on Tuesday are unofficial.
“The fact that the team of Larimer, Reffert and Benington ran a positive factual campaign and the people saw that and that’s what they liked. They liked the fact that Perrysburg is an excellent school system and they don’t want to risk losing it,” Larimer said.
She said it wasn’t a specific issue that appealed to voters, it was more of the positivity.
“My campaign stuff said that we have more in common with each other than we are apart,” Larimer said. “I certainly hear what the people who are opposing us are saying. I think it’s time that there be a meeting of the minds, where we can all get together. I don’t think that one side knows what the other side is upset about. I think that needs to be figured out and expressed calmly.”
Growth in enrollment, and all the associated finance issues, is an important and continuing focus for Larimer. Hers is a team approach with which she hopes to contribute a positive attitude and her classroom experience.
Benington, an accountant and chief financial officer for the Rudolph Libbe construction company, is proud of his reliance on numbers and accounting controls and that the voters see it.
“I always planned on running a positive campaign and talking about the accomplishments of the school district and talking about both the opportunities and challenges we’re going to have going forward. I think that’s what resonated with the campaign,” Benington said.
“I also think that working together with Dr. Reffert and Ms. Larimer, and showing the community that we had three of us who came from different viewpoints, but focused on the kids, the students, was a positive as well.”
He said that their competitors were highly organized and ran a strong campaign.
“But, I think the work that this current school board has been doing has largely been validated,” Benington said. “It’s showing me that they appreciated the direction and the value that the school district is adding to the community.”
Reffert agreed with both Larimer and Benington that their coordinated positive messages had a synergistic effect.
“What I think resonated with the voters is that I’m an active parent, who wants to be the voice for all kids and all families and that I ran a clean factual campaign,” Reffert said.
She relied on facts and data and intentionally did not engage on social media.
“I vowed to myself that I would run an above the line campaign, keep it positive and give it back. I know this community. I love this community. This community is our home. I wanted to be the voice for those community members who don’t always have a voice,” Reffert. “I want to represent the families and kids whose experiences are not always the typical ones in the district.”
One of her sons has autism. While she does have experience as a teacher and school administrator, it was the work she’s done on behalf of her son, and for other kids who are having to beat odds, that pushed her to run.
“I think when people hear the words inclusion and diversity, they automatically go to race. I don’t think that they realize that there are a lot of different voices and a lot of different diverse experiences that kids and families have. When we talk inclusion, it’s inclusion of everybody,” Reffert added.