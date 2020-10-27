People have been making jack-o’-lanterns for centuries. What you may not know is that the story doesn’t start with pumpkins, but with something a little more lowly: the turnip.
Early jack-o’-lanterns in Ireland from centuries ago were carved out of large turnips or even potatoes. Beets were more commonly used in England. It wasn’t until settlers came to the Americas and were introduced to the pumpkin that the jack-o’-lantern took on its modern squashy identity.
But why do we call them jack-o’-lanterns in the first place? The name hearkens back to an Irish folk tale about a man named Stingy “Cheap” Jack. Stingy Jack invited the devil to have a drink with him at the pub, and when it came time to pay, Jack convinced the devil to turn himself into a coin to pay the bill. Jack then shoved the coin in his pocket next to a crucifix and kept it trapped for a year until the devil promised it would not bother Jack for a whole year or claim his soul if he died.
Exactly one year later, the devil came back and, once again, Stingy Jack tricked it. This time, Jack had the devil climb a tree to pick fruit. While the devil was in the tree, Jack carved a cross in the bark of the tree, thus trapping it in the tree. This time, Jack got the devil to promise to leave him alone and not claim his soul for 10 years.
In those 10 years, old Stingy Jack did finally die. God refused to allow such an unsavory character to enter heaven, and the devil wanted nothing to do with Jack after all the trouble he had been through.
So, the devil turned Jack away from hell, sending him into the darkness with only a hot coal to light his way. Jack carved a turnip into a lantern to hold his coal, which lights his way as he is forced to roam the earth for eternity with only his coal for comfort. The Irish called the ghostly figure of the tormented man and his turnip lantern “Jack of the Lantern,” which has shortened to jack-o’-lantern.
For centuries now, people have been carving jack-o’-lanterns out of innocent vegetables (and fruits) to ward away Stingy Jack and all manner of evil creatures of the night.
Turning to a favored food of the season; there is a decent chance that your favorite pumpkin-pie recipe does not contain any actual pumpkin — at least, not the way you think. Scoop that autumnal goop out of a can, even one labeled “100% pure pumpkin,” and you just may be tasting a delicious lie.
The canned pumpkin you buy in the grocery store often contains little to no amount of the bright-orange, jack-o’-lantern kind of pumpkin. So, what, exactly, is in there? And does it still count as a pumpkin? You may have heard the rumor that the canned pumpkin you buy at the store is, in fact, not pumpkin at all but a mix of different squashes including butternut squash. Could this be true?
According to John Porter, extension educator and urban agriculture program coordinator with Nebraska Extension, it is neither really all that true nor false: “it is horticulturally debatable.”
While it is true that the field pumpkins grown for commercial processing are not the pumpkins you are used to seeing; they aren’t jack-o’-lantern pumpkins “Cucurbita maxima” or even the pie pumpkins “Cucurbita pepo.” They are called Dickinson pumpkins “Cucurbita moschata,” and most of them are a cultivar produced specifically for processing by the Libby’s company called Libby’s Select. (Libby’s, by the way, processes 85% of the pumpkin used worldwide.) The confusion comes from the fact that the lines are often blurred between different types and species of squash, including pumpkins.
The botanical name is broken down to Genus and then the specific epithet. Together, the genus plus the specific epithet make up the species name. The species name and scientific name are synonyms.
Maple trees for an example are in the Genus Acer and we have different specific epithets such as Sugar Maple botanical name Acer saccharum and Silver Maple botanical name Acer saccharinum they are both classified as Maples their common American Name.
Ah, once again the common American names get the best of us. Now look at the jack-o’-lantern, pie pumpkin, and the Dickinson pumpkin. They all are in the Genus Cucurbita however have different specific epithets.
If you want to go to the store or farmers market and pick up the real deal, you may have more choices than you know how to deal with when it comes to pumpkin varieties. John Porter gives us a quick list of common pumpkins (and relatives) you may find at the market.
The jack-o’-lantern “Cucurbita maxima” is the standard pumpkin most everyone will identify with this time of year. These pumpkins are generally medium sized and are good for decorating and carving.
While they are OK for cooking, they do not have the best flavor or texture for many dishes.
The pie pumpkin “Cucurbita pepo” is a small, round pumpkin that has a much creamier flesh and a much better flavor than the jack-o’-lantern varieties. You can cut these pumpkins up and cook them, but it is easier to just cut them into halves and roast (or perhaps steam) to get the flesh ready for dishes. The smaller ones are the perfect size to roast whole with brown sugar, butter, and cinnamon.
Fairytale pumpkins Cucurbita maxima “Fairytale” another maxima Cucurbita maxima are becoming more visible at farmers markets these days. These squat, almost flat Cucurbita maxima have a light-orange or tan rind color. Sometimes, you will find them covered with warts (a common pumpkin genetic trait). The outer rind is hard to cut into, but the creamy flesh and small seed cavity mean they can be tasty.
If I had to pick the tastiest pumpkin of the Jack O lantern family, it would have to be the rouge vif d’Etampes. Cucurbita maxima is a red heirloom pumpkin from 1800s France. It has a color between orange and red. Most are medium sized, but they can grow large. They have a creamy, sweet texture that is good for many dishes.