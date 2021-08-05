GRAND RAPIDS — Have a beer and some food, and try playing disc golf on Saturday.
GAS Disc Golf is holding a fundraiser to get a new disc golf course in the ground at Mary Jane Thurston State Park in 2022.
Thurstin’ @ Mary Jane, will have five local breweries (Wild Side, Maumee Bay, Funky Turtle, Quenched and Tempered, and Patron Saints) and food from Weenie Dawgs. The breweries and food will be serving from 4-8 p.m.
There will also be five temporary disc golf holes set up from 3-6 p.m. to showcase some of the holes that the group is planning to put in the ground, along with promoting more people from the area to try out the sport. Members from GAS Disc Golf will be at the course to assist new players as needed and answer questions about the club.
The link to the event is:
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the event on Saturday.
GAS Disc Golf also currently runs leagues that alternate between Carter Park and Woodlands Park every Friday evening. Since the organization was started in mid-May, there have been over 70 different players participate in leagues, averaging over 30 players a week.
For more information, visit gasdiscgolf.org.