Last fall, I received calls and emails about ground- dwelling yellow jacket wasps. The yellow jackets came out of their nests in droves and chased the unwilling client who received the onslaught of their stings. The nests were normally encountered during fall clean-ups of their gardens.
Why am I writing about this now? For those who may have been stung by those yellow jacket beasts, they will want to rid permanently the wasps as soon they notice the burrowing activity.
Before you control these ground-dwelling wasps this spring, please make sure they are yellow jackets and not a ground-dwelling bee.
There are many species of small bees that create individual (solitary) burrows in the soil and are also important plant pollinators. These bees include members of the Andrenidae family with multiple species found in Ohio. Members of the Colletidae family are also found in our state and include so-called cellophane or plasterer bees based on the interesting practice of the females lining their soil burrows with a cellophane-like substance. Even the Apidae family which includes honeybees, (Apis mellifera) has some members that burrow into the soil, the so-called “digger bees.”
The visual difference is wasps lack hair on their bodies. Bees, however, have hair that is branched, technical term plumose. The plumose hairs enable bees to trap pollen grains more effectively.
Bees are well covered by plumose body hairs. They also have thousands of unbranched hairs covering their body which are for sensory purposes.
These ground-dwelling native bee pollinators are typically 3/16 - 3/4 inches long, depending on the species, and may sport banded abdomens. Females dig individual burrows several inches deep into the soil. They prefer to nest in well-drained soil that is lightly exposed to sunlight. This includes areas in landscaping with sparse vegetation, such as openings created by weakened turfgrass.
Each burrow consists of a hole about the diameter of a wooden pencil surrounded by a mound of loose, excavated soil particles. The loose soil particles can disappear after a heavy rainfall leaving only the hole. Ground-dwelling bees or mining bees are considered solitary bees with no social structure.
However, large numbers of females often locate their burrows near one another giving the appearance of an organized colony. The collective nesting behavior may be associated with maximizing the chances for males to find and mate with the females.
The females become receptive to mating after they provision their burrows with wads of pollen mixed with nectar to nourish their larvae. You can observe receptive females peering from their burrows. If you keep watching, you will observe one or more males clamoring around burrow entrances intent on getting acquainted with a female, which commonly leads to a mating scrum … at which point you should look away.
Mated females deposit multiple eggs in their burrows, and the resulting larvae feed and develop on the pollen and/ or nectar banquet provided by the females. Winter is spent as pupae in the burrows with adults emerging in the spring to start a new round of bees.
Mining bees are important polylectic plant pollinators meaning they gather pollen from many different plants. They are particularly important for pollinating spring-blooming food crops including apples, cherries and blueberries.
Unfortunately, the low-level flight plans and the collective buzzing sound made by the males may be frightening to children and adults. While the females are busily digging and provisioning their burrows, the pugnacious males cruise menacingly back and forth just above the soil chasing other males or possibly predators. It is all a rouse because the males lack stingers.
Solitary soil-burrowing bees, including mining bees, are not aggressive. You almost need to try to get stung. Even then, stings from these bees do not pack much of a punch; their small stingers cannot penetrate far into the skin. Only the female bees have stingers or ovipositors. The primary purpose of the ovipositor is for egg laying.
Of course, large numbers of bees buzzing around at knee height may trigger fear in the uninitiated. This normally prompts the ill-advised efforts to eliminate these beneficial insects including applications of insecticides. This practice should be strongly discouraged. Instead, cultivation practices aimed at thickening turfgrass and mulching garden beds, will convince the bees to burrow elsewhere.