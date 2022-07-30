Two sets of twins — from the same family — are on the Wood County Junior Fair Board this year.
The Bechstein twins have been involved in the fair for most of their lives. They started off doing small tasks and projects. As they’ve grown older, their involvement has grown, too, and now the four siblings are on the Junior Fair Board together.
For the older twins, who are 18 years old, this won’t be their first time on the Junior Fair Board.
This will be Lane Bechstein’s third year on the board and will be his twin sister Lynette’s second time.
The younger twins, Zack and Wyatt Bechstein, are 16 years old and will be on the board for the first time.
Lane Bechstein said that when he was younger, he used to see the older kids who were on the Junior Fair Board helping out and this made him want to be involved.
Since he’s been on the board, Lane Bechstein has had to do a lot of work, including helping set up and tear down the fair, as well as working shows for the animal departments. Despite the work, he said he continues to enjoy it.
“It’s fun, I like to do the work,” he said.
Kelly Bechstein, the twins’ mother, said that it makes her glad to see her children involved at the fair.
“It gives them a purpose at the fair,” she said. “It gives them something to do and look forward to. And they’re learning life lessons.”
The twins have been involved since they were little.
Kelly Bechstein said they first got involved because their great uncle was on the Senior Fair Board and the twins liked to help him.
When they first started, Kelly Bechstein said they would do crafts and other small projects. When they became old enough, they joined 4-H and FFA. They also began helping set up stages and carry ice cream to the milkshake barn.
“My kids kind of got involved and started helping carrying the big tubs of ice cream with the 4-H extension office,” Kelly Bechstein said. “And then just kind of went from there.”
The twins don’t just help set up or tear down, they also do a wide variety of 4-H projects.
Kelly Bechstein said the twins have done many different projects over the years, including chickens, pigs, sheep, woodworking, welding and electrical projects.
Since this is something they’ve been doing their entire lives, Kelly Bechstein said that the twins will continue being involved in any way they can.
“I guess it’s just something they’ve been raised around and they like being involved,” she said. “They like being around animals. And they like to help others.”