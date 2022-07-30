Bechstein twins

Lynette Bechstein with her brother, Lane, from left to right, and Wyatt Bechstein with his brother Zach.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Two sets of twins — from the same family — are on the Wood County Junior Fair Board this year.

The Bechstein twins have been involved in the fair for most of their lives. They started off doing small tasks and projects. As they’ve grown older, their involvement has grown, too, and now the four siblings are on the Junior Fair Board together.

